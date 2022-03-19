Sign up for the seminar ‘Rethinking Energy in Southeast Asia with Wärtsilä Energy’

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites you to join their seminar titled ‘Rethinking Energy in Southeast Asia with Wärtsilä Energy’ on 14 April.

More about the seminar, FBC Singapore writes:

A monumental global energy transition is underway. Global powerhouses such as the US, the EU, and India are aligning with Future Net Zero targets bringing unified ambition, vision, and diplomatic weight to make change happen. The transition to 100% renewable energy systems is set to accelerate even faster.

In this event, we will shed light on how to navigate these changes through the lens of our Rethinking Energy in Southeast Asia campaign series that discusses key global and local factors that shape the energy sector.

Join us to learn more about the global energy transition, and its impact on energy markets across Southeast Asia. Find out how energy solutions can help maximize customer value and optimize power systems while reducing environmental footprint, with deep dives into the role of flexibility in high-renewable power systems and key asset performance criteria to consider in future-proof power system planning.

Find more information and sign up here