General news / Norway / Singapore

Norway to share green maritime transition innovations at UN World Maritime Day

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
UN World Maritime Day was celebrated with new technologies for a greener maritime transition.

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore wishes a happy World Maritime Day by sharing some of the measures the Norwegian companies are doing for the green transition of the maritime sector. It revealed this year’s theme to entail “New Technologies for Greener Shipping”, reflecting a shared priority of Norway and Singapore: the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future.

The Embassy has asked various Norwegian companies how they utilize technology to help achieving a greener maritime sector, and presented the responses covering everything from innovative tankers to reduction of energy consumption.

Find innovations here: https://www.norway.no/en/singapore/norway-singapore/news-events/news2/un-world-maritime-day/?fbclid=IwAR3rQCKxvJyQKzhyvgMYh2YUbgvnzY_jvPUW_9QB131FjdKV6fBIfW6MTzo

Related posts:

Norway Night held in Singapore

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.