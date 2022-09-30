Norway to share green maritime transition innovations at UN World Maritime Day

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore wishes a happy World Maritime Day by sharing some of the measures the Norwegian companies are doing for the green transition of the maritime sector. It revealed this year’s theme to entail “New Technologies for Greener Shipping”, reflecting a shared priority of Norway and Singapore: the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future.

The Embassy has asked various Norwegian companies how they utilize technology to help achieving a greener maritime sector, and presented the responses covering everything from innovative tankers to reduction of energy consumption.

Find innovations here: https://www.norway.no/en/singapore/norway-singapore/news-events/news2/un-world-maritime-day/?fbclid=IwAR3rQCKxvJyQKzhyvgMYh2YUbgvnzY_jvPUW_9QB131FjdKV6fBIfW6MTzo