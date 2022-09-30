European Union Report on impacts of COVID on vulnerable children

The European Union in Malaysia presents its report “Left Far Behind: The Impact of COVID-19 on Access to Education and Healthcare for Refugee and Asylum-Seeking Children in Peninsular Malaysia” by Diode Consultancy and Wan Ya Shin!

The report is a partnership project implemented by Unicef Malaysia and Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) and is co-funded by the European Union in Malaysia.

As Malaysia charts out from the pandemic, this study presents the findings demonstrating disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the already precarious circumstances of these vulnerable children. If not addressed urgently, these impacts are likely to continue bringing long-term harm to their lives.

Drawn from data on experiences of refugees and asylum-seekers themselves, the recommendations in the study recognise the lessons learned during the pandemic in providing concrete suggestions to address the identified barriers and capitalize on new opportunities.

For the full report and download of the Rohinya version of the audiobook: https://bit.ly/IdsUnf2022!