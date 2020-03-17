Thailand increases restrictions to curb Covid-19 spread

Thai Prime minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-cha had a press conference to declare the safety agreement regarding Covid-19 situation on 17 March 2020 that said:

Temporarily closing of all entertainment venues such as pubs, bars, dance clubs, boxing stadiums, movie theatres, massage parlours in Bangkok and suburban areas for 14 days from 18-31 March 2020.

Temporarily closing of boxing stadiums, horse clubs within Bangkok and suburban areas until further notice.

Temporarily closing of universities, international schools, tutoring schools and all academics.

Not allow any concerts, commercial conventions, religious gathering, cultural and sports events until further notice.

Not allow any government officials / government staffs / state enterprises employees travel overseas unless critically necessary.

Official warning to Thai citizens to avoid travelling to Disease Infected Countries and ongoing infected territories.

Postponing Thai New Year (Songkran) celebration (13-15 April 2020) to avoid mass travels and possibly people who have not check whether they are infected to spread out virus to older people and infants during the festivities. The new dates on long holiday will be announced later on.

Avoid mass transportations across provinces.

Travellers from 4 red zone countries ( Korea, China, Hong Kong, Iran) and all countries wish to visit Thailand must provide all requirements to immigration officers with 1) A health certificate from reliable hospitals / clinics to declare state of health, maximum 3 days old upon arrival date. 2) Medical insurance 3) Agree to download a government app for travellers to follow up on possible Covid-19 symptoms. 4) If travellers fall into a possible infected case, they must stay at a quarantine residence provided by the government for 14 days.

Travellers from ongoing disease infected countries ( not yet reach the red zone level) must provide all requirements to immigration officers with 1) Health certificate from reliable hospitals / clinics to declare their state of health, maximum 3 days old upon arrival. 2) provide their addresses of places they wish to stay during the trip. 3) Agree to download a government app for travellers to follow up on possible Covid-19 symptoms. 4) If travellers fall into a possible infected case, they must stay at a quarantine residence provided by the government for 14 days.

Markets, shopping malls, government offices, state enterprises remains open with more strict screening measures.

All offices shall organize how to work from home if possible or not having all employees working all together at the same time (for example ask half of employees to work on Mon, Wed, Fri and other working on Tue-Thu-Sat)

Restaurants / shops shall heighten hygienic standard by cleaning all surfaces often, if possible temperature screening people arriving at the venues, create a social space of 2 meter between each person if possible or try not to have a packed crowd in one space.

All hospitals shall increase preparation of medical supplies in case the number of infected people picks up.

The government is prepared to assist businesses, factories, companies, hotels and travel industry related companies by having related ministries decided how to help out businesses affected by the pandemic state.

The government is discussing how to assist economically affected by the pandemic state.

