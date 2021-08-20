Norwegian Cruise Line appoints new Senior Director Sales of Asia

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has appointed Braydon Holland as Senior Director Sales for Asia as the company is positioning for continued success in the region, Hotelier India reports.

The company’s history began in Norway in 1966. Starting with one ship, Norwegian Cruise Line, originally under the name of Norwegian Caribbean Line, was established through a partnership between Carnival Cruise Line founder Ted Arison and Knut Kloster of Oslo-based Klosters Rederi A/S, one of Norway’s oldest and most respected shipping firms. Today the company is headquartered in Miami and it is the third-largest cruise line in the world by passengers, controlling over 8 percent of the total worldwide share of the cruise market by passengers.

Braydon Holland will be responsible for driving the sales strategy in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Ben Angell, Vice President, and Managing Director NCL APAC explained, “Asia continues to be one of our most important markets. We are doubling down on our presence as we capitalize on the pent-up demand that is now beginning to be unleashed as we mark our global return to service”.

Speaking about the company’s new Senior Director Sales of Asia, Ben Angell said, “This role is uniquely significant to the success of our business in Asia, so it was imperative that we find the perfect fit. Braydon Holland is a well-respected industry executive with an extensive network of contacts, a proven track record of building successful brands as well as comprehensive NCL brand knowledge. He will be a significant asset to our team and we wholeheartedly welcome him onboard.”