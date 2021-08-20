Sign up for the DABS event ‘Change Management – The People side of Change’

The Danish Business Association Singapore invites you to sign up for their upcoming event titled ‘Change Management – The People side of Change’ on 2 September.

More about the event:

Change Management – The People side of Change

The lack of proper Change Management has been the downfall of many important projects. Reversely, Change Management has played a key role in many successful project implementations.

So how do you really get a grip on Change Management and ensure that Change Management is more than just an email with information on what is going to happen, online training the next day, directly followed by implementation?

Through this presentation, you will

Gain relevant insights on Change Management and why it is so important.

Appreciate the various stages each employee needs to go through for a successful change to happen.

Understand how you can best support a change in your organization depending on your role.

About the Presenter: Sine Ravn, Regional Manager, Helm HR Consultancy

Sine brings a wide industry leadership experience across Digital Marketing, Financial Services, and Pharma. She has witnessed high-profile projects both fail and succeed. Beyond the change itself, change starts in people. Failure to recognize this is a common root cause of project failure. Being a certified Prosci Change Practitioner Sine has led and coached change projects to support successful implementation.

