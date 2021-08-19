Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur welcomes new Ambassador Joachim Bergström 

On 17 August, the Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur welcomed the new Ambassador-Designate of Sweden to Malaysia, Joachim Bergström.

According to the Embassy, Ambassador-Designate Joachim Bergström was previously posted as Sweden’s Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and has also been posted in Tokyo, Riyadh, and Washington – and served as Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

While welcoming the new Ambassador-Designate to Malaysia, the Embassy also welcomed First Secretary Ms. Anita De Filippi Seiz.

Ms. Anita Seiz, who joins the Embassy from the Global Agenda department at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Stockholm, will temporarily stay at the Embassy until December 2021 as Head of Consular affairs and administration. She has also been posted in Cairo as First Secretary from 2012 – 2015.

“A warm welcome to Malaysia, Ambassador Joachim Bergström and Ms. Anita Seiz!” the Embassy writes.