Norwegian preschool chain “Dibber” to open more schools in foreign countries

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Dibber International Preschool Logo. Photo by Dibber International Preschool Facebook page.

The Norwegian preschool chain, Dibber International, will open one-hundred more schools in India in the next three years.

Since established in 2003 in Norway for children in the age group of 6 months to 6 years, Dibber has presence in ten countries including South Africa, Poland, Dubai, Germany, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, HongKong, and India.

“We’re here for young children of new-age parents who want to stay out of the clutter and come out of the preschool rat race,” said Hans Jacob Sundby, owner and CEO, Dibber.

It currently has 600 schools globally supported by a network of 45,000 teachers.

According to The Hindu, the school also plans to expand its branches in Nepal and Bangladesh soon.

Source: https://www.thehindu.com/business/norways-preschool-firm-dibber-to-open-100-schools-for-100-crore/article66820643.ece

