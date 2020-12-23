Norwegian MHWirth to deliver $80M Drilling Equipment Package for Chinese Drillship

Norwegian drilling solutions provider MHWirth, has secured an order valued at about USD 80 million to deliver a drilling equipment package for a Chinese drillship. MHWirth is part of Asastor, a Norway-based oilfield services investment company.

The company will deliver topside drilling equipment to be installed onboard a drillship operated by China’s Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS) with an expected delivery date in December 2023.

MHWirth said on Saturday, “MHWirth will now engage with the client to conclude the final contract terms. Signing of final contract is expected to take place in Q1 2021,”

The new contract announcement comes just days after MHWirth was told by Keppel, Singapore-based offshore drilling rig builder, to suspend work under a drilling equipment order related to an Awilco Drilling semi-submersible drilling unit.

Source: OE