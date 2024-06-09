Norwegian Minister talk of China’s ocean conservartion

The Norwegian Minster of Climate and Environment, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, is at the moment on his first trip through China. In the coastal city of Xiamen, he told reporters that he had visited Xiamen University and talked with them about ocean conservation.

Andreas Bjelland Eriksen underlines the common interests Norway and China have in preserving the marine ecological environment. He also mentions that he is also rfom a costal city. The smaller Norwegian city of Stavanger.

In the short video with the interview on the media China Daily, one can hear how the Minister underlines how the ocean ties nations together:

“The ocean is the same no matter where you are in the world,” Andreas Bjelland Eriksen states.

Source: China Daily