Swedish Defense chief concerned about situation in South China Sea

The Swedish Defense Minister, Pål Jonson, has expressed his concern about the current situation in the South China Sea. He believes that actions against the Philippines threaten global security.

“Let me express my deep concern on the repeated dangerous maneuvers against Philippines vessels that have been taking place in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea,” Jonson said

When the Swedish Defense Minister, Pål Jonson, talks about the actions taken against the Philippines in the South China Sea, it is believed that he is refering to actions taken by Beijing, China. Specifically the situations where ships have been attacked:

“These acts put human lives at risk, they undermine regional stability and international law and they threaten the security in the region and beyond,” Jonson said. “These are not only threats to your national security but threats to our common global security.”

These statements were made during a visit the Swedish Defence Minister was on this week to Manila, where he met with Gilbert Teodoro. The meeting was discuss furthering the defence cooperations between Sweden and the Philippines.

Source: New Haven Register