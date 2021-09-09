Norwegian restaurant chain Pink Fish opens second outlet in Singapore

The Norwegian restaurant chain Pink Fish is opening its second outlet in Singapore today 9 September at One Raffles Place in Singapore’s central business district.

Pink Fish is a Norwegian restaurant chain with a fast-casual seafood concept featuring the Norwegian salmon as the star of the show. In 2017, the first Pink Fish restaurant opened in Norway and today the chain has outlets in Oslo, Stavanger, and Singapore.

Chef Geir Skeie is one of the Pink Fish founders, and the brain behind their delicious menu.

Geir Skeie won Bocuse d’Or in 2009, he has dedicated his life to great food and carefully craft all Pink Fish’s recipes. Geir Skeie was also one of the celebrity chefs at the annual Norwegian Seafood Dinner hosted by the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS).

Sustainability is key at Pink Fish. Salmon is the most sustainable source of protein because the carbon footprint per kilo farmed salmon consumed is considerably lower than all comparable meats. Pink Fish also takes pride in only using suppliers who take their environmental responsibility seriously, and all Pink Fish’s salmon is ASC-certified meaning it’s produced following strict sustainability standards set by WWF and the farming industry.

Pink Fish Singapore’s menu consists of a variety of burgers including their famous Salmon Burger, Poké Bowls, Nordic creamy soup, and cod nuggets which is a Pink Fish specialty.

