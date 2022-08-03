Norwegian seafood on menus across Asia

If you’re eating snow crab in Vietnam, prawn or cod in China, or king crab in Hong Kong, there is a good chance it’s travelled all the way from Norway, despite the abundance of seafood living in the waters all over Asia.

Vietnam, China and Hong Kong are among the top importers of certain types of seafood to Asia. Despite facing challenges including higher costs due to inflation, and logistical issues getting the catch out to markets in Asia, Norway’s seafood industry is experiencing a bumper year with a 29-percent increase in exports over 2021.

During July, Vietnam increased its seafood imports from Norway by a whopping 148 percent, ensuring that diners throughout the country can enjoy delicious Norwegian snow crab dishes at restaurants and in their homes for a while to come.