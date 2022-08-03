Swedes abroad, make your vote count

Swedish citizens all over the world have the chance to make their opinions heard in the national, regional and local elections held in their country on September 11, 2022.

Though Swedes abroad are unable to vote on election day, from July 28, eligible Swedish citizens over 18 years of age across the globe can vote via mail, as long as the ballot envelope arrives to their local polling station in time for the vote count on September 12. Another option available is to vote in person at a Swedish embassy or consulate during the specified dates and times for each location.

Sweden has an impressive track-record in voter participation, with more than 87 percent of eligible citizens casting their votes in the last election, in 2018.

Detailed information and instructions on how to order voting materials can be found on the Swedish Election Authority’s website and the latest information about each country’s election locations and times can be accessed by clicking on the country links below.

