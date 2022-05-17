Malaysia / Norway / Oil and Gas, Mining

Norwegian subsea company in decommissioning service for Malaysia’s Petronas

by Jaqueline Deeon

Havfram, the Norwegian offshore services company has been hired by Peetroliam Nasional Nhd (Petronas) via its unit PC Mauritania 1 Pty Ltd (PCMPL) for decommissioning operations in Mauritania.

On Thursday, 12 May, Havfram, previously known as Ocean Installer, said that Petronas awarded the contract to the company for the provision of engineering, procurement, retrieval and disposal services in March 2022.

The services are for the abandonment and decommissioning of Petronas’ subsea facilities on the Chinguetti and Banda fields, offshore Mauritania.

