Norwegian tourist stabbed in Chiang Mai

A Norwegian tourist has been stabbed in Chiang Mai. The man is in critical condition and is currently in the ICU at Chiang Mai Ram 1 Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The assault took place on October 11, at Home Bar 1981 in Mun Mueang road, around 3:30am. The Norwegian tourist was injured after trying to intervene, as an armed man attacked the bar owner. The incident was afterwards reported by the 42-year-old female owner of the entertainment venue.

Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station in collaboration with the Chiang Mai Tourist Police, announced on October 12, that they have successfully arrested an American man accused of the assault.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Brian Andrew Burggraf from Florida, US. He was apprehended on the evening of October 11. The arrest took place at a hotel in Chiang Mai, where the authorities discovered a knife, serving as evidence in the case.

Following his arrest, Burggraf was taken to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for thorough questioning. Burggraf faces charges of causing bodily harm and inflicting severe injuries on fellow individuals.

Source: thailandtv.news