China imports of frozen cod from Norway has significantly declined

- by Miabell Mallikka

Export of frozen Norwegian cod to China fell 74 percent in the third quarter of 2023. The decline made China the fourth largest destination for frozen cod during the period, following the UK, Vietnam and Latvia.

“Our export data since 1988 shows that for the first time in a quarter, China is not among the top two destination countries for frozen cod,” says seafood analyst, Eivind Hestvik Brekkan, from the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Norwegian frozen cod has suffered an overall fall of 35 percent in export volumes, which has resulted in a significant decline in the value. Even in the largest export destination, the UK, exports fell 17 percent, in the third quarter.

Source: tridge.com

