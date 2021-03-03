Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has arrived in Vietnam

On 24 February 2021 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, under Sweden-based Trelleborg AB Group, is a leading global supplier of polymer-based critical sealing solutions and components deployed in general industry, automotive and aerospace. Their everything from the versatile elastomer O-Ring to complex multi-faceted PTFE based and polyurethane geometries. And in the unlikely event that none of these suit your requirements, we can develop a specific product for your application.

General industry: Advanced sealing solutions in specialty materials designed for a range of industrial applications. The largest product groups are O-rings, rotary seals and hydraulic seals.

Aerospace: Safety-critical aircraft seals used in virtually all major commercial and military aircraft programs. Key application areas are engines, flight control actuators, landing gear, airframes, wheels and brakes.

Light vehicles: Advanced and often safety-critical seals, mainly for fuel systems, steering, air conditioning and exhaust systems, as well as composite technology for damping and sealing.

Transportation equipment, Agriculture, Offshore oil & gas: Safety-critical precision seals for use in, for example, trains, engineering and agricultural equipment and offshore oil & gas.



On 25 February, Trelleborg CEO Peter Nilsson, says: “We are raising the bar considerably with our new five-year target and vision statement for 2035. The Group and our operating units are now intensifying their sustainability work.” in a press released regarding climate action.

In the same timeframe, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam announced in their welcome note to their new member “We look forward to welcoming Trelleborg to Nordcham’s next activities.”

