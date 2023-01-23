Philippines discusses digital cooperation with Denmark

The Philippines’s Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) issued a statement on Monday, 23 January 2023, saying that the country would implement digitization by learning from and collaborating with Denmark.

“[We] can learn a lot from Denmark’s approaches on cybersecurity, e-governance, digital health, and maritime digital transition,” said DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo.

In addition, according to the Manila Bulletin, “Denmark is also a pioneer in digital shipping registries and digital certificates for seafarers on Danish flagged ships.”

“These solutions have helped reduce administrative burdens, lower costs, and easier access to data. We hope to learn much from them in these areas,” Lamentillo added.

Parts of the Philippines’ goals are to make the country more competitive as well as “truly digital.”

