New Chinese transport service to Europe via Caspian Sea

NX China has developed a transportation route to Europe via the Caspian Sea for transport from China to countries in Europe via Kazakhstan to supplement their intermodal transport service. This new service can be used as a BCP transport mode for Europe-bound cargo that does not pass through Russia.

Logistics in China have been heavily impacted by the spread of COVID-19 infections as prolonged lockdowns in Shanghai have resulted in airport and seaport congestion, and trucking in the East China area connecting to Shanghai’s suburbs continues to face difficulties.