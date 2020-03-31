Phuket closed land and sea borders and soon also air border

Thailand’s popular seaside resort island of Phuket has closed all land and sea entry and exit points until 30 April to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket Governor said a ban on air travel will start on 10 April 2020. Phuket attracts many foreign tourists whose travel plans have been disrupted by the widespread cancellation of international flights.

Thailand registered 39 million international arrivals last year. Phuket is a top destination for tourists, hosting more than 10 million visitors annually, including Thais.

Phuket’s land travel ban, which became effective on 30 March 2020, makes exceptions for transport of food and essential items, emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying publications.

Ships are banned from entering and leaving Phuket’s international ports, with exceptions for cargo ships, which can unload their cargoes but not allow crews to disembark before leaving as soon as possible.