Sweden offers aircraft to the Philippines – again

Stockholm has reiterated is offer to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to purchase the Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft, as a response to PAF’s wish of modernizing its existing fleet.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Manila, Annika Thunborg, visited on 14 August the Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the DND headquarters, according to the Philippine News Agency. Two days after, it was announced that Secretary Teodoro has highlighted that any defense procurement must adhere to principles of sustainability, interoperability and supportability.

Swedish Ambassador Thunborg understood the necessity for a modern air force, and therefore emphasized the underlying, still existing offer from Sweden of their flagship multirole fighter aircraft – the ‘Gripen.’

Back in June, the Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson signed a MOU – memorandum of understanding – on defense material cooperation together with Defense Secretary of the Philippines, Carlito Galvez Jr. Back then it was already made clear by Sweden, that the aircraft offer exists as part of the cooperation plan.

Further collaborations

In an official statement by the Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong, the Swedish Ambassador furthermore suggested facilitating information exchange regarding the financial systems of both nations, and even proposed the idea of discussing financing packages which the Scandinavian country could possibly provide.

Source: The EuroAsian Times