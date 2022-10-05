Thai project “Refuse Derived Fuel” benefits from Finnish technology

Thai firm, Chai Watana Tannery Group Public Company Limited (CWT) has launched the waste management project, “Refuse Derived Fuel” (RDF) in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand.

As Green Power 1 Company Limited (GP1), a subsidiary of CWT invests in the RDF, the company shared that it chose to import the “BMH Technology” machines from Finland to use.

The Finnish BMH Technology is developed to reinforce the use of sustainable fuels, produce materials for waste refining solutions, and support the reduction of CO2 emission.

The project has been receiving positive feedback, especially from large factories like cement plants, which are queuing to use the service and buy the alternative energy resource, said Mr. Weerapol Chaitheerat, Managing Director of CWT.

By August 202, all the systems will be completely ready for converting all waste to RDF fuels, added Mr. Weerapol.

Now, CWT is preparing to submit application registration for gaining Carbon Credit as its project is a part of solving environmental issues.

Source: https://mgronline.com/stockmarket/detail/9650000095099