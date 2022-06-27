Scandinavian and Asian keynote speakers at 3rd International Conference ICBSEE -INDIA 2022

Lecturers from Sweden, Finland, Malaysia, China and Hong Kong were among those asked to participate as keynote speakers at the recent 3rd International Conference on Bioprocess for Sustainable Environment and Energy (ICBSEE -INDIA 2022).

Executive Director of Rourkela Steel Plant Pramod Kumar Satapathy was the inaugural event’s chief guest.

Addressing the ICBSEE 2022 participants, Satpathy said, “Climate change is the greatest threat to a sustainable future; so addressing the issue with the help of science is an opportunity. Through ICBSEE 2022, experts from the field are sharing knowledge and a common understanding of the subject. This conference will indeed help participants to exchange ideas and discover novel opportunities for networking to broaden their knowledge.”

Detailing the need for a sustainable environment and energy, Director, NIT Rourkela Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao also encouraged the audience to promote and practice sustainable living by saving water, soil, trees and other natural resources.

Distinguished lecturers and experts from USA, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Malaysia, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Oman and Syria etc. participated as keynote speakers and enlightened the participants with their expertise on the subject. A total of 200 research work papers on environment, wastewater treatment, health impact of environmental pollution, bioprocess, energy, etc, were submitted by the participants at the conference for further assessment and publication through the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering.

Head, Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering Prof Kunal Pal said, “The platform is providing young researchers in technological innovation to interact with distinguished global

personalities from academic and industry. So I congratulate everyone involved in organising the event.”

The 5-day event will be followed by a cultural programme for participants and students.

Source: Daily Pioneer