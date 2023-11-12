Swedish Polestar expects more Chinese cooperation

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar expects to enhance the technological cooperation with China, said CEO of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath, in an interview with Xinhua on 9 November, 2023.

He said great opportunities for the company lies within China, but also acknowledged that it’s one of the most challenging markets for European brands.

“The speed of innovation in China is like nothing you can imagine compared to any other market. It is a market where – more than in any other part of the world – customers demand a completely different experience and digital integration in their cars,” Ingenlath had said at an innovation event in Los Angeles.

Despite the difference in demand, he said China has still been a strong and important part of the Polestar history. He then highlighted how Polestar manufactured its cars in several places in China ever since its very beginning.

Since then, Polestar has partnered with Chinese technology company DreamSmart Group to develop a technology platform into a ‘seamless operating system’ for Polestar cars sold in China. This includes in-car apps, streaming services, and intelligent vehicle software.

“This was an opportunity to bring together what we believe are Polestar’s strengths in design and customer experience, and DreamSmart’s strengths in mobile technologies and software engineering,” Ingenlath said.

He is confident with China’s development, and is excited to go forward with them in combatting climate change as global partners.

Source: Macau Business