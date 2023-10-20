Shout out to students who want to study in Sweden: Sign up now

This is the final call for any student who is interested in exploring possibilities in going to study in Sweden as the Sweden Pavilion at the OCSC International Education Expo 2023 will start on 21-22 October 2023.The expo will be held at Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, Bangkok Thailand.

Attendees will learn about living and studying from top-ranking Swedish countries including Chalmers University of Technology, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and Uppsala University.

This event provides an excellent platform for students to meet representatives of several foreign institutions in order to obtain all the necessary information for a holistic international educational experience.

Lots of courses will be offered, from high school to MBA to doctoral, language courses, technical schools and internships. Which means attendees will also be able to explore opportunities to study abroad in other international countries besides Sweden.

Please note, pre-registration is required. Click here to save your spot and be ready to join the event tomorrow.

Source: Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC)