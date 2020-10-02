Singapore-Finland hosts the first EdTech webinar series

The embassy of Finland in Singapore invites to an EdTech (Education Technology) webinar from 8 October -10 November 2020.

EduSpaze is the first Singapore Government supported Edtech Accelerator in South East Asia. They are organizing a three part webinar series for the Edtech community in South East Asia with the topic: “Building An Edtech Product for Schools.”

They have partnered with Finnish Edtech experts Mr. Olli Vallo and Mr. Allan Schneitz to provide keynotes, which are based in Finnish experiences in developing pedagogically meaningful Edtech solutions. A Finnish Edtech company, Eduten, is also going to present their solution, and it is used as a great example of how to develop new solutions through a co-creation process between educators, learners, academia and Edtech entrepreneurs.

Register and more info here: