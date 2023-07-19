Thai Court suspends PM nominated Pita from performing parliamentary duties

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has accepted the iTV media shareholding case against the Prime Minister nominated Pita Limjaroenrat from the Move Forward party and announced to temporarily suspend him from performing parliamentary duties on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

On the same day, the 19th of July was scheduled to be the second voting session in nominating Pita as the next Prime Minister of the new Thai parliament.

The Move Forward Party released an urgent announcement saying that the Constitutional Court’s order would not affect Pita’s candidacy for the Prime Minister position.

Citing the Thai PBS world, after the Court issued the order for Pita to cease performing his MP duties, there are reports of more people gathering outside the parliament compound. Police have increased security around parliament.

