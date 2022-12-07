Business in Asia / Singapore / Sweden

SwedCham to inform about Singaporean incentive grants for promoting document digitalization

- by Jeannette Hinrup
Join SwedCham’s information session on document digitalisation and LEAD Connect & Transact Grants​. Image: SwedCham

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (SwedCham) has launched the information session “IMDA’s LEAD Connect & Transact Grants explained” on 15 December.

The event follows the Singaporean Government’s introduction of incentive grants to promote and target larger enterprises to digitalize their business documents.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information, has introduced LEAD Connect & Transact Grants of up to $70,000 to encourage enterprises to initiate digitalization through InvoiceNow.

The session is led by Dr. Raymond Lam, Managing Director at Pagero ASEAN and SwedCham member, and participants will learn more about the grants and how to apply.

The Chamber states the target audience for the session is mainly CFO’s offices and tax divisions in the APAC region.

Additionally, Mr. Lam will talk about how the Pagero Network can support companies on the digitalization journey.

Information and registration: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/imdas-lead-connect-transact-grants-explained-68003/?fbclid=IwAR0VjRup3auU4R9L-lQp1GSEYLIER3sjcpwBX9UZKf91XtCrPhDc8CXyJ5k

