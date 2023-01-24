SNCC to host policy brief on Norway and its Southeast Asian business relations

The Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (SNCC) has invited to its policy brief on Norway’s Southeast Asia relations “Southeast Asia Policy Brief – Hope or Turmoil for Business – What could the New Year of the Rabbit bring us?” on 10 February 2023.

The event will take you through some of the most pressing aspects of our world right now for instance, how the recent changes in the world has impacted our international relations and what needs to be considered in the Year of the Rabbit and beyond.

In connection to the announcement, the Chamber stated Southeast Asia will continue to be an important business hub and market for Norwegian companies.

The policy brief will be performed by Kristin Enstad, Deputy Director at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will be followed by a presentation by Pål Kastmann, Director of Innovation Norway Sinagpore.

The speakers will provide an outlook on the current activities in the region, with an emphasis on how these developments could affect Norwegian businesses.

The event will finialise with a Q&A session.

Read about the speakers and register: https://sncc.no/southeast-asia-policy-brief-hope-or-turmoil-for-business-what-could-the-new-year-of-the-rabbit-bring-us/?fbclid=IwAR2cZPufsQQN1zPz0BuH-bJgzI6bncjnwWHlxypkdrKxDfIYmnBTZxMZgzE

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SingaporeNorwayChamberofCommerce/