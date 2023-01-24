Community news / Norway / Singapore

Meet the Norwegian Parliament at NBAS, Norwegian Embassy and Norwegian Seamen’s Church lunch event.

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
The Standing Committee on Transport and Communications of the Norwegian Parliament is visiting Singapore from Monday, 30 January, to Thursday 2 February. Image: NBAS

From 30 January to 2 February 2023, The Standing Committee on Transport and Communications of the Norwegian Parliament is visiting Singapore.

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church Singapore says everybody is welcome to join. Attendees have the opportunity to learn about the Parliament and Committee’s work.

Further, the event showcases Norwegian transportation- and communication companies working in Singapore.

As this event wasn’t already exciting enough, tacos will be served!

The Churc notes the event is an excellent opportunity to meet, and network with, Norwegian politicians and fellow business colleagues.

The event has a limited amount of seats. However, it is free of charge.

Registrations: https://nbas.org.sg/events/meet-the-norwegian-parliament-2/?fbclid=IwAR3Cl5KmpIHSq_0D4zjyzaq74G7Q1oNYe1hV8_JDikHAVZ4dpC1HJUqBk9s

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

