Spice up your style with “Country Side” collection from Swedish brand Djerf Avenue

Swedish fashion house, Djerf Avenue, recently dropped a new collection, “Country Side.” It features items in earth-tone colors such as cardigans, knitted sweaters, jeans as well as scarfs and casual tops one can wear in all seasons.

Start with Djerf Avenue’s “Ready Set Go Cardigans” which are offered in two colors, cream and brown. The pieces were designed to be a crop-kind-of cardigan with a cable-knit pattern. They are shorter in length and have a zipper at the front. The fabric used for the items were not too thick, hence, they are suitable for wearing during the jolly season as well as in the summer.

“Amorini Cardigans” and “Turtleneck Top Black,”on the other hand, can be styled for either a cozy look chilling at home or formal outfit for a special occasion. The cardigans are in cream, have a round neckline, pucker stitch knit, scalloped edges with corozo buttons. The turtleneck pieces are sleeveless, classy, and rib-knitted.

However, if one looks for the perfect piece to keep her warm throughout a snowy night, she should consider the “Heavy Crewneck Sweater” in cream color or “Striped Sleeve Crewneck Blue.”

Customers also can match their entire look with the brand’s “Contrast Mittens and Scarf” in beige if going out to get Christmas presents in the last minutes required.

For a more complete look, pairing the items with the “Relaxed Jeans” can be an option. The jeans are made of 100% organic cotton which allows them to be stretchy and comfortable. They are offered in two colors; gray and dark blue.

Djerf Avenue is known for ethically producing sustainable clothes in Portugal, Sweden, and Italy that can be mixed and matched for different seasons and are available for worldwide shipping.

Customers from all parts of the world can explore and purchase all items from the brand’s “Country Side” collection via its website now as we welcome cooler weather and the festive season.

Click here to explore Djerf Avenue’s “Country Side” Collection.