Controversy rises as Thailand Prime Minister Candidate, Pita’s ITV shareholding issue to be sent to Court

Thailand’s Election Commission made a decision to send files about Thailand Prime Minister Candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat’s ITV shareholding to the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, 12 July 2023.

The announcement came out on the same date as the first meeting of the new Thai parliament.

According to The Standard, the commission would also ask the Court to require Pita to stop his role as a Member of Parliament until the Court’s final decision is made.

Since the Move Forward party won Thailand’s General Election on 14 May 2023, Pita, his party, and the government coalition have always expressed confidence that Pita’s ITV shareholding would not become an issue for preventing him from becoming a prime minister candidate.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, announced that he would retire from politics after his nine years in office under the military coup on Tuesday, 11 July 2023.

However, after the Election Commission’s decision was announced, The Standard captured Pita’s facial expression, claiming that “His face was obviously tense.”

On top of this, Prayuth Chan-ocha, as the current caretaker premier of the House until a new Thai government is formed recently announced he would retire from politics after nine years in office under the military coup.

The new parliament is papring to hold a vote on choosing a new prime minister on Thursday, 13 July 2023.

