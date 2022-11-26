Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Join SweCham Traditional Christmas Dinner 2022

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) is to host “Traditional Christmas Dinner” on 13 December 2022 at the Lancaster Bangkok hotel from 6 PM to 9 PM.

There will be the popular Christmas Quiz, Raffle Game, and more family games with prizes to be won, including Aleenta Resorts & Spas in Phuket and Chiang Mai.

Here is the ticket fee information:

  • SweCham, SWEA and TNA members: 1,250 THB (special offer)
  • Non-member: 1,800 THB
  • Children under 12 years old: 450 THB
  • Children under 5 years old: Free of charge

For attending, please register here.

