Sweden bids farewell in Cambodia

Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia Bjorn Haggmark and Cambodia’s Minister of Labour and Vocational Training Ith Sam Heng discussed during a farewell junction on 22 June goals achieved between the two nations both at national and international levels.

Reporting on the meeting, The Phnom Penh Post writes that both the Ambassador and the Minister pointed out their appreciation of the good cooperation between the two nations on all levels but especially the labor sector and technical and vocational training.

Despite the Swedish government’s decision to close its embassy in Phnom Penh and transfer its diplomatic representation in Cambodia to the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok, Sweden and Cambodia will continue to achieve goals laid out in the Goal Deal initiative regarding the improvement of working conditions and rights as well as strengthening law enforcement on minimum wage.

On the subject, Minister Ith Sam Heng said, “After providing protection for the Global Deal as national mechanisms, the Cambodian government set up an inter-ministerial commission for supporting the initiative and is continuing to put into practice its commitment.”

Minister Ith Sam Heng also asked Sweden to support Cambodia’s labor sector further, especially human resource development and capacity building so that Cambodia can develop more.

Ambassador Bjorn Haggmark thanked Cambodia for supporting the Global Deal initiative and said that during his tenure, he had fulfilled diplomatic missions and relations between Cambodia and Sweden more progressively.

“Cambodia is the first country to support the Global Deal, which is a project creating an atmosphere of social dialogue to solve various problems,” Ambassador Bjorn Haggmark said. The Swedish side has also been supporting vocational training in the labor sector and the Ambassador said he would convey the achievements both sides had accomplished to the Swedish government.