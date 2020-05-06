Swedish embassy Phnom Penh announced position available

The Embassy of Sweden announced open work positions on 29 April 2020. The statement said:

The Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh represents the Swedish Government in Cambodia with a particular focus on political dialogue, promotion of trade and development cooperation. The objective of Sweden’s development cooperation is to create opportunities for people living in poverty and under oppression to improve their living conditions. The development cooperation in Cambodia focuses on the areas of human rights, democracy, gender equality, education, employment, environment and climate.

The Embassy comprises at present of 16 positions, including national and Swedish staff. There are two sections: The Development Cooperation Section and the Administration Section. The Development Cooperation Section is responsible for implementing Sweden’s strategy for development cooperation with Cambodia.

We would like to invite applications from qualified candidates of all genders for the position of National Program Officer – Human rights and Democracy (50%) and Political Issues (50%). The employment is subject to a 6-month probation period, after which it can become a continuing position with the Embassy. The job holder will report to the Ambassador and the Head of Development Cooperation.

The position as National Program Officer (NPO) for human rights and democracy and political issues will be vacant as of 15 June 2020, and we are now looking for a highly qualified and motivated person to replace the current NPO. This position will manage development cooperation projects in the area of human rights and democracy under the guidance of the Head of Development Section. The position is also responsible for gathering information on political developments and writing internal updates on political issues under the guidance of the Ambassador. The tasks include, but are not limited to:

* Follow-up projects in the portfolio of human rights and democracy and assess new project proposal

* Review narrative, financial and audit reports submitted by implementing partners and disburse funds as required;

* Undertake visits to partners for project monitoring;

* Participate in annual reviews and other meetings organized by partners, the Embassy or other development partners

* Ensure that data are correctly uploaded in supporting IT-systems and documents registered and archived Follow political developments and provide regular updates as well as political and legal analysis;

Prepare meetings for political dialogue with government and other stakeholders

Contribute to external communication about the Embassy’s activities, Swedish policies and Sweden.

Attend relevant court hearings and support Embassy staff with interpretation to English when Embassy is observing trials;

*Participate in all regular activities of the Embassy, including planning and reporting;

The post involves a certain amount of travel within Cambodia. Occasional travel to Sweden may be required.

Required qualifications

A Master’s degree in relevant discipline, such as law, political science, economics, or related subjects;

Fluency in English and Khmer language (both oral and written);

Extensive experience of working with computer programs, applications and systems;

Proven capacity to work independently, leading processes, manage programs and analyse budgets, create relevant professional networks and conduct dialogue with partners;

Ability to work in team and good communication skills.

Required working experience

• At least 2 years work experience in at least two of the below areas; human rights/democracy, political assessments, gender equality, labour rights, judiciary/rule of law;

• At least 2 years of work experience in managing development cooperation funded programs and projects;

• Experience of working with international organisations, embassies or NGOs

Additional qualifications considered as merits are:

• A results-oriented approach to work as well as practical experience of Results Based Management;

• Experience from institutional capacity building programs;

• Knowledge of Agenda 2030 and the sustainable development goals as well as public sector reforms, civil society, election system and judiciary

• Experience in mainstreaming issues related to human rights-based approach (HRBA), environment and climate change, gender and conflict sensitivity in development;

• Experience in risk assessment and anti-corruption.

Salary and Benefits:

Based on the Swedish Foreign Service salary system for locally employed staff.

Applicants should submit the following documents by e-mail to the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh:

1. A brief but comprehensive CV, including details of relevant education and work experience;

2. A one-page letter of application in English, setting out why you consider yourself a good candidate for this particular position;

3. Names, telephone numbers, and addresses of two reference persons who are willing to provide a reference on your character and work capacity;

4. Contact phone numbers and e-mail address in Cambodia where the Embassy can rapidly contact you.

Applications shall be sent electronically to: ambassaden.phnom-penh@gov.se. As the subject of the message, please indicate: “NPO/HR”. Applications must be submitted no later than 18 May 2020.

Questions may be directed by e-mail to Jeudy Oeung (Jeudy.oeung@gov.se) or by email to Camilla Ottosson (Camilla.ottosson@gov.se) or by telephone: 023 861 700.

The Embassy will consider received applications and contact the selected candidates for interviews and written tests as soon as possible. The Embassy will not return documentation received from the applicants.