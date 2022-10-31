Swedish authorities launches new investigation of North Stream gas leaks

On Friday, Swedish public prosecutor, Mats Ljungqvist, said in a statement that he would conduct the inspections in a collaboration with the Security Service (Sapo). Also assisting the investigation is the Swedish Armed Forces, following a request made by Mats Ljungqvist.

In October, the Swedish prosecution authorities conducted an underwater inspection and said they had collected evidence backing suspicions of sabotage.

The announcement of the new inspections comes simultaneously with Sweden’s navy and the owner of the gas pipeline, North Stream AG, both announced they were conducting their own inspections.

The leaks occurred at the end of September on North Stream pipeline 1 in international waters of the Danish and Swedish economic zones and has spurred geopolitical tensions as Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe after Wesyern sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: https://sg.news.yahoo.com/sweden-conducts-nord-stream-crime-101814703.html