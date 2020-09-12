Swedish embassy in Myanmar welcomes the new staff

The embassy of Sweden in Myanmar welcomed a new staff member on 9 September 2020. Their statement said:

We’re very happy to welcome our new Bilateral Associate Expert, Erik Nilsson, who will be supporting the team on issues not least relating to Women, Peace and Security. Although new among us, Erik is not new in Myanmar. He has previously spent two years with Norwegian People’s Aid, and looks forward to going back to traveling this beautiful country once he gets out of quarantine and the COVID situation allows.