Nominate your company to the Digitaltransformation (DT) Award 2020

EuroCham Singapore published an announcement that they are excited to be a supporter of SwissCham Singapore’s digital transformation platform (DT) Award 2020. Submit a nomination by 30 Septemer 2020 if you think your company is a pioneer of digital change in Asia here.

SwissCham aims to offer a platform to all organisations in Singapore to showcase their digitalization efforts in the ASEAN region.

SwissCham has also launched an upcoming webinar series DX Leaders: A Series on Digital Transformation. For more information,please read here.