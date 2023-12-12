Indonesia / International relations / Sweden

Sweden wants to import more from Indonesia

Photo: The Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia, Daniel Blockert with President Joko Widodo

The Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia, Daniel Blockert, has expressed a desire to boost bilateral trade between the two nations. While Indonesia primarily exports palm oil and leather footwear to Sweden, Blockert claims to aim for a more balanced trade relationship.

“We want to increase Indonesian exports to Sweden. It should go in both directions,” Blockert told the Jakarta Globe.

“We are already importing quite a lot of agricultural products from Indonesia. I think there is potential to widen that and make it more beneficial for both parties,” Blockert added.

In 2021, Indonesia’s palm oil became the top export to Sweden, totaling $58.9 million. The trade volume between the countries increased from $801.4 million in 2021 to $873.7 million in 2022. Jakarta has been facing a deficit of $319.3 million in 2021, growing to $367 million in 2022.

Ambassador Blockert acknowledged challenges in finalizing the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) before the upcoming elections in both regions, expressing hope for its eventual success.

Source: jakartaglobe.id

