Swedish Alfa Laval secures SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore

The Swedish company Alfa Laval, global provider of specialized products and solutions for heavy industry, heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, has secured an order with a value of approximately SEK 75 million to supply decanters to a wastewater treatment plant in Singapore.

The order was booked in the Decanters unit of the Food & Water Division and delivery is scheduled for 2022. The order contains Alfa Laval decanters which will be used for dewatering and thickening of domestic and industrial sludge in the water reclamation plant.

Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division says “We have a broad range of reliable and efficient products for cleaning and treating wastewater. Efficient treatment concentrates the sludge and enables reclamation of clean water for re-use. It is a good solution both for our customers and the environment,”

Alfa Laval’s technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions.

Read the full article here