Swedish and Filipino companies to collaborate on antenna building

The Swedish company Radio Innovation Sweden announced a collaboration with the Filipino telecommunication solutions provider TELKHA. Together they will introduce high-gain antennas in Southeast Asia, with an initial launch in the Philippines and Indonesia.

The high-gain antennas are designed to optimize energy efficiency, high coverage and fast data transmissions. The antennas are made with aircraft-grade aluminium and therefore very durable in different environments.

The CEO of TELKHA Khalid Khalil commented on the collaboration, saying the combined knowledge and experience will bring affordable ways of connecting to the continent.

“I am delighted to see this vision coming to fruition, and this team working together will be highly effective in bridging the digital divide in Southeast Asia affordably and quickly,” Khalid Khalil said.

Source: Radio Innovation