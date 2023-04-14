Swedish embassy organized sustainable event in Beijing

European and Chinese experts in sustainable finance gathered in Beijing for an event organized by the Swedish Embassy in China.

The event, “Investing in a Sustainable Future,” took place during the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Policymakers, researchers, and investors from the People’s Bank of China, the OECD, Nordea Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China, and the International Sustainability Standards Board among others, discussed the current taxonomy and reporting standards for sustainable finance in the EU and China.

They discussed what criteria sustainability reporting should meet to prevent “greenwashing.” They also discussed the need for environmentalists and economists to work together in a more integrated way to ensure that investments are truly sustainable.

In recent years, the EU and China have worked closely together on the topic through the International Platform for Sustainable Finance.

This event provides an opportunity to continue the discussion on how to create the most favorable conditions for sustainable finance.

