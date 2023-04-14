Vietnamese music games publisher invests in Swedish startup

Vietnam’s music games publisher Amanotes has invested in the Swedish startup Reactional Music.

Reactional Music lets gamers personalize their personas and gameplay with their favorite music. It is a platform that connects the music and games industries commercially and creatively.

Reactional is working on several pilot projects. The Reactional Engine is also used in a commercially available game for PS5 and PS VR2. The platform will be live in 2023.

Amanotes is founded by two music and tech lovers, Bill Vo and Silver Nguyen, and is a mobile music games publisher with over 2.8 billion downloads and 100+ million monthly active users. Since 2014, 30+ music games and mobile apps were published under its name.

The games market is expected to surpass US$200 billion in revenue in 2023.

Source: e27.co