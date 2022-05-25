Swedish mixed-use hub ‘Klippa’ opens up in Penang, Malaysia

‘Klippa’ is as mixed-use retail hub that has opened in Batu Kawan, Penang, and belongs to Ikano Retail which owns IKEA stores in five countries as well as shopping malls anchored by IKEA.

Klippa is the perfect wordplay to describe Batu Kawan, according to Adrian Mirea, Ikano Centres’ shopping centre and mixed-use director.

“With Klippa, we aim to be the rock in this growing community and to transform Batu Kawan into a successful commercial and leisure hub in Penang,” he said after the unveiling yesterday.

IKEA was founded by Ingvar Kamprad in 1953 and came to life as a mail order catalogue business in the forested town of Älmhult, Sweden. Today, it’s a global home furnishing brand that brings affordability, design and comfort to people all over the world.

Klippa will offer a unique retail experience with an integrated shopping mall covering 1.6 million sq ft of gross leasable area (GLA) and housing over 300 brands, conveniently placed with direct access to the Second Penang Bridge and seamless link to IKEA.