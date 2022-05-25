Elderly Norwegian man arrested for knife attack in Thailand

A 77-year-old Norwegian man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a neighbor and his own cousin with a kitchen knife on 3 May 2022 a news report said.

The incident happened in central Thailand when he barged into his cousin’s home in Mueng district, Chaiyaphum province.

The foreigner attacked his cousin who is also aged 77 and left him with deep gashes all over his body, including a serious stab wound to the neck. The other victim is a 60-year-old Thai neighbour who tried to stop the attacker from fleeing.

Fortunately, the police arrived on the scene and intervened, but the man tried to barricade himself inside the house and resisted arrest. It took 6 officers to tackle and arrest him.

The attacker was taken to Chaiyaphum police station for questioning. A drug test showed he had been using “other substances” which also contributed to his behaviour, news reports said.

It is not clear what the end result was for the perpetrator or the victims at this stage.