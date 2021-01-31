Swedish organized training program on sustainable forestry open for applicants from Thailand and Laos

The Swedish Forest Agency (Skogstyrelsen) announced on 19 January 2021 the following regarding their ‘LoCoFoRest (Locally Controlled Forest Restoration) training programme’:

“We depend on forests for our survival, from the air we breathe to the wood we use. Around 60% of Sweden is covered by forest. In Thailand, this figure is about 30% so we need to manage this resource in a responsible way.

To learn how to do that, Sweden is organizing a one year International Training Programme on sustainable forestry, open for applicants from Thailand and Lao PDR .

Application deadline is 1 March 2021

Learn more and apply here