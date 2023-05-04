Swedish parliaments website hit by DDoS attack

The Swedish parliament has been hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. The attack has disrupted access to its website, the parliament said on Wednesday, May 3.

The webpage was partially down on Tuesday and appeared slow on Wednesday.

“The analysis shows that it is a denial-of-service attack,” a parliament spokesperson said.

“Right now, the webpage can be slow and it can be difficult to watch our webcasts,” the source added.

DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers by so-called “hacktivists” to knock them offline.

Sweden applied for NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and authorities have warned of increased cyber-attacks against Swedish interests.

The work to restore services on the Parliament website is ongoing, the spokesperson said. It is not yet possible to say when the website will be fully functional again.

Source: news.yahoo.com