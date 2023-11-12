General news / Thailand

Pattaya prepares for high season with more safety measures

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheuk-am engages with tourists, accepts flowers from business operators, and inspects his bicycle unit in Walking Street in Pattaya. Photo: Pattaya Mail

Pattaya Police is strengthening its security measures of Pattaya Walking Street, as well as ensuring the well-being of tourists. This is due to the high season which is approaching, where opening hours are being extended into the early morning.

Business owners gave flowers to the police as a gesture denoting the collaborative partnership between law enforcement and the community.

Authorities also shared emergency contact information with tourists, especially highlighting the hotline 1155, and encouraged tourists to report any instances of misconduct or safety concerns.

Source: Pattaya Mail

Related posts:

Norway becomes more affordable for foreign travelers Strong revival of global tourists to Thailand on Airbnb Ho Chi Minh City hosts first Golf Festival to boost golf tourism Thailand expected to delay launching of tourism tax

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *