Pattaya prepares for high season with more safety measures

Pattaya Police is strengthening its security measures of Pattaya Walking Street, as well as ensuring the well-being of tourists. This is due to the high season which is approaching, where opening hours are being extended into the early morning.

Business owners gave flowers to the police as a gesture denoting the collaborative partnership between law enforcement and the community.

Authorities also shared emergency contact information with tourists, especially highlighting the hotline 1155, and encouraged tourists to report any instances of misconduct or safety concerns.

