Taiwan’s energy partner from Denmark to host Sustainability Concert

Danish Ørsted Energy will host a sustainability concert on 17 July at 3 p.m. in the Lukang Township Stadium under the banner of “Zhang County Three Hundred and Thirty Styles – Woxu Sustainability Concert” said the Facebook page of the Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei.

“The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei Denmark Business Office has co-operated to deepen the connection between Changhua and Denmark through the exchange of culture, music and food, and raise public awareness of offshore wind power and green energy development.

“At the finale at 5:30 p.m., Wo Xu will join hands with the world-famous Zhu Zongqing Percussion Orchestra / Ju Percussion Group to create a wonderful summer music feast for Changhua, transforming the joyful atmosphere into musical notes to share with the participants.

“We invite everyone to share the holiday afternoon with us and look forward to having fun with the whole family in Changhua during the summer vacation.”

For more information, click here. Venue and event information appears in Chinese.

Source: The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei

